Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/13

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

We have some exciting week six action tonight, including a look at some players who have a big role, but aren't always in the highlights. Here are the final scores for 10/13:

West Springfield 24 -- Minnechaug 14

Hoosac Valley 46 – Chicopee 14

East Longmeadow 33 -- Putnam 20

Holyoke 38 – Agawam 7

Wahconah 34 – Northampton 0

Palmer 34 – Smith Vocational 6

Longmeadow 42 – Chicopee Comp 21

