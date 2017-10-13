Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/13

We have some exciting week six action tonight, including a look at some players who have a big role, but aren't always in the highlights. Here are the final scores for 10/13:

West Springfield 24 -- Minnechaug 14

Hoosac Valley 46 – Chicopee 14

East Longmeadow 33 -- Putnam 20

Holyoke 38 – Agawam 7

Wahconah 34 – Northampton 0

Palmer 34 – Smith Vocational 6

Longmeadow 42 – Chicopee Comp 21

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.