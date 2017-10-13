Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/13

We have some exciting week six action tonight, including a look at some players who have a big role, but aren't always in the highlights. Here are the final scores for 10/13:
West Springfield 24 -- Minnechaug 14
Hoosac Valley 46 – Chicopee 14
East Longmeadow 33 -- Putnam 20
Holyoke 38 – Agawam 7
Wahconah 34 – Northampton 0
Palmer 34 – Smith Vocational 6
Longmeadow 42 – Chicopee Comp 21
