Springfield Police: 2 victims, 1 "critical" following multiple shooting incidents

A busy night for the Springfield Police Department Friday continues this morning. Two gunshot victims have been reported by police, one reported as "critical."

Captain LaBelle confirmed with Western Mass News that there have been at least 4 shootings incidents between Friday night and this morning.

The latest one police were called to was the 100 block area of Norfolk Street. This was around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. It was for a gunshot victim.

"He had driven from the area and drove to another location and tried to get someone to drive him to the hospital," explained LaBelle.

No word where he was hit, but the man was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. This according to Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department.

LaBelle reported to Western Mass News that his "initial prognosis is critical." This was at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Further details on his current condition weren't immediately available. "No suspects at this point, still speaking with people, collecting information," added LaBelle.

This isn't the only shooting victim though. Around 7 hours earlier, Friday night, a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital.

"Last night around 10:20 someone was taken to Baystate by private car," explained Walsh, "...Investigation revealed, (shooting was) in an alley in the 200 block area of Main St. in Indian Orchard."

The victim was shot 3 times in the lower abdomen and lower extremities area, police say. "He is expected to survive," noted LaBelle.

For this incident, investigating officers did locate a weapon, however it wasn't the one believed to be connected to the crime. "A firearm was recovered from the car that took that victim to the hospital. Not believed to be the gun used to injure the victim," explained Walsh.

Detectives are still following up on the case, and no suspect or suspects have been identified last police told Western Mass News.

Besides, these 2 shootings incidents, police were also called to 2 others earlier Friday night that did activate their ShotSpotter system.

- 8:17 p.m., LaBelle says there were shots fired in the area of the 400 block of Dwight Street. Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries or victims. - 7:03 p.m. there shots fired in the lower Fort Pleasant Ave. area. Two vehicles were hit, and 2 windows of an apartment building were also struck by gunfire.

Springfield Police are currently investigating all these incidents. No word yet if any or all of them are connected.

"Some of these could be related but it’s too early to tell," noted Walsh. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story today. Watch ABC40 & FOX6 News starting at 9 a.m. for all the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.