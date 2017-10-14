St. James Ave. closed off in Springfield after vehicle crashes into pole

Police have closed off a section of St. James Avenue in Springfield following an accident that knocked down a utility pole.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle tells Western Mass News they expect the road to be closed for the next couple of days.

"Pole down now, disruption of traffic in that area for 48 hours," says LaBelle.

This is for the 800 block area of St. James Ave.

Luckily, no significant injuries were reported in the crash. Police say there was only one vehicle involved.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.