Western Mass Brews: Swing Oil Beer Company in Williamsburg

We head over to Williamsburg for this week's 'Western Mass Brews!' Today, let's visit Brewmasters Brewing Services to highlight a beer for all of you golfers out there, one that might help you out with your golf game.

Time to check out Swing Oil Beer Company.

...It's an idea born on the golf course

"We were kind of wondering why isn't there a beer out there a craft beer that golfers could drink at the 19th hole after their round to forget about their bad play or to celebrate a good play," says Tommy.

Thus, Swing Oil was born, the term familiar to golfers refers to having a beer or two to improve their golf game. Now, Tommy and his partners say it stands for their craft beer which pairs well with sports.

"We started off in one golf course and now we are in 85 places locally in Western Mass producing about a thousand barrels a year we are growing," he tells us.

At Brewmasters Brewing Services their two beers are created. The flagship is Swing Oil Ale:

"It's easy, it's seasonable not a lot of hop forward notes in the front it's a great all day beer and a great bridge beer for people that may be new to craft beer but have a fan of lighter beers," Tommy notes.

And next month their Winter Rules Lager will hit the shelves and taps

"It's a traditional lager, 5.5 % made with just a little bit of spice and a hint of magic it's a nice beer to have on a cold day," he says.

For those hop heads, Tommy says there's an IPA coming down the green next spring:

"We have wanted to get into the IPA game there are so many great ones that it's tough to see where we might fit we have a couple of ideas and test batches...."

For the golfers out there you can rep Swing Oil on the course:

"We have a whole apparel division with swing oil swag that's shirts like this hats, things like that," adds Tommy.

So grab a club and a can of swing oil...Tommy says it just might be the way to turn around your golf game.

"We are just trying to help people play better golf initially a lot of people spend money on lessons and all this stuff I just say go to the 19th hole grab a couple of Swing Oils and enjoy golf and life don't take it so seriously, if you want to get better take lessons but Swing oil will help."

