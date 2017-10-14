TD Bank in Northampton robbed, suspect still on the loose

The TD Bank on Main Street in Northampton was robbed Saturday morning and the suspect has not been caught yet, police report.

Take a close look at these photos. Do you recognize him? The bank which is located at 175 Main St., was robbed just before 9 a.m.

"The male handed the teller a note which stated he had a firearm, but no firearm was seen," explained the Northampton Police Department on their Facebook page.

The thief took off on foot onto Main St. in Northampton. No word on how money he was able to steal.

He's described by police, "...As a white male, who is unshaven, has dark hair and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a grey/green hat with an orange colored symbol on the front left portion of the hat."

If you have any information on this case or know who the male is please contact the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.

