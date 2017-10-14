1 resident, firefighter transported in Ludlow house fire

A Ludlow resident and one firefighter were taken to the hospital after a house on Shawinigan Drive went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

The dispatcher for the Ludlow Fire Department told Western Mass News that they responded to 25 Shawinigan Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Western Mass News was told by police on-scene that one person from the home was taken to the hospital for burn-related wounds.

No word on the firefighter's condition at this time.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, confirms their crews were called in to help battle the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As soon as more details become available we'll provide an update.

