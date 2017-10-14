Reported house fire in Ludlow on Shawinigan Drive

Emergency personnel have been called to a house fire on Shawinigan Drive in Ludlow.

The dispatcher for the Ludlow Fire Department told Western Mass News that they've responded to 25 Shawinigan Drive.

No word if anyone was inside the home at the time the flames erupted.

Western Mass News has received calls from a couple of viewers who said they see flames shooting up.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, confirms they've been called to assist Ludlow with this fire.

Further details aren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As soon as more details become available we'll provide an update.

