Resident transported during Ludlow house fire in critical condition

A Ludlow resident and one firefighter were taken to the hospital after a house on Shawinigan Drive went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

The dispatcher for the Ludlow Fire Department told Western Mass News that they responded to 25 Shawinigan Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Jennifer Meith of the State's Fire Marshals Office told Western Mass News Saturday night the resident who suffered burn-related wounds is in critical condition.

No word on the firefighter's condition at this time.

Ludlow Police Sgt. told Western Mass News he believes the fire was caused while the residents were working on a car in the driveway, although the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Springfield were also called in to assist Ludlow with this fire.

The fire resulted in a complete loss of the home.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.