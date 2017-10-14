Owner of Dave's Soda and Pet City receives backlash for White House visit

A western Massachusetts business owner claims he was misinformed about the purpose of his trip to the White House this week.

Dave Ratner, owner of Dave's Soda and Pet City was there when President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to develop policies that would increase health care competition and choice.

Ratner said he was invited by the National Retail Federation and professes he would have never went if he had known the President's intentions that day.

He noted that the meeting was supposed to be about reversing a rule that would offer group insurance rates to members of the N.R.F.

Ratner apologized to his customers in a written statement on Facebook the following day which said in part:

I did not go for Trump. I and the 20 other small business owners went to support the millions of small businesses that are in a complete disadvantage to the chains when it comes to buying health insurance for their employees.

Since Thursday, Dave's business has received a large number of negative reviews posted on social media.

Western Mass News will have the latest details starting at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40.

For the latest information about President Trump's decision to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act, click here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.