Holyoke PD: Man who vandalized high school had bottle bombs, gun in apartment

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Holyoke Friday afternoon after he admitted to vandalizing the high school, according to police.

Holyoke Police Lt. McCoy told Western Mass News Robert Barre was initially reported to police as a suspicious person by City Hall employees because he was wandering through several offices and hallways.

Barre reportedly asked to speak with the mayor who was not in at the time and Barre gave the receptionist his contact information.

Police followed up with the report and arrived to Barre’s apartment on 21 Davis Street.

At his apartment they found a paint bucket and rubber gloves and asked him if he had recently visited the high school.

Barre admitted to painting the letters “AIRA” which he told police stands for American Irish Republican Army.

Lt. McCoy said he gave consent for police to search his apartment where they discovered two Molotov cocktails and a small handgun that Barre did not have a license for.

Barre is facing the following charges:

Two counts of tagging property

Two counts of destruction of property, $250,000 malicious damage

Carrying/possession of a firearm without license to carry

Firearm use in felony

Weapons stored, kept by owner; inoperable by any other person

Two counts of possession, transportation, use or placement of incendiary devices

He's expected to be arraigned on those charges on Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

