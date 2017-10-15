5 people transported after vehicle strikes barricade in Springfield

Five people were rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a barricade on West Colombus Avenue in Springfield overnight.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. The Springfield Police Department reports the car hit the barrier near the on-ramp to I-91. Western Mass News learned from police that one person was thrown through the windshield of the vehicle.

While police describe the injuries as serious they do say all are expected to survive.

The area was blocked off for some time but has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

