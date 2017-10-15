Deerfield Police: Wanted suspect on the loose, "lock your doors" chief says

A male suspect is on the loose in Deerfield this morning after taking off on foot from a traffic stop on I-91. He's believed to be in the area of Mill Village Road, State Police report.

The suspect is described by police as a "black male, about 5'8", thin build, wearing gray and black clothing." This according to State Police representative, David Procopio.

He's believed to be in cornfields in the area of the Weigh station in Deerfield near Boyton Rd. East.

"He was spotted about 45 minutes to an hour ago running across I-91 into the cornfields in the area of the weigh station in Deerfield and that road connects with Boyton Rd. on the eastside," the Deerfield Police Chief told Western Mass News.

This was just before 9:30 a.m.

The public is asked to not approach the suspect.

The Deerfield Police Chief says to "lock your doors, be vigilant, if you see anyone matching this description please dial 9-1-1" immediately.

The suspect is wanted on a warrant out of Springfield for Assault With Intent to Murder. State Police Sgt. David McKearney told Western Mass News they're concerned because of his violent history.

"We don't want anyone to unknowingly come in contact with him because he's obviously looking for a way to come home. There's a lot of kids that live in the neighborhood."

It is not known if the suspect has any weapons on him.

Authorities have not yet released his identity. They do say he was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over early this morning on I-91.

"At 2:36 am a trooper got into a foot pursuit with a suspect on Route 91 north on the Stillwater Bridge. The suspect jumped off the bridge into the Deerfield River," Procopio told Western Mass News.

That's when the search in the river began. Police searched for several hours, but could not locate him.

"The suspect got to shore and ran north along the river."

Then, just after 7 a.m. this morning, a driver called police after seeing a person matching the suspect's description, waking south on the highway in Deerfield. This was in the area of the Weigh station.

"The suspect crossed 91 and entered a corn field on the east side of Rt 91. Search ongoing," noted Procopio.

Again, if you see this man police are asking you to please dial 9-1-1 immediately and don't approach him.

