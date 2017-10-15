Police: Wanted suspect in Deerfield believed to have left the area, search called off

A male suspect that was being sought in Deerfield for hours today has not been located and the search was called off, State Police report.

Deerfield police told Western Mass News the suspect who is reportedly wanted for an active warrant out of Springfield is believed to have left the area.

"Resident called us to report they saw a person matching the description of the suspect getting into a back seat of an SUV and laid down, and left the area. We're confident that the report was accurate and that the suspect has left the area. Still if anyone sees anything out of place, please feel free to call the Deerfield Police Department," Officer Adam Sokoloski told Western Mass News.

Police said the resident called them just after 3 p.m.

The search began early this morning after State Police pulled a car over on I-91 for "motor vehicle violations." That's when the suspect, who was a passenger in the vehicle, took off.

"At 2:36 am a trooper got into a foot pursuit with a suspect on Route 91 north on the Stillwater Bridge. The suspect jumped off the bridge into the Deerfield River," Procopio told Western Mass News.

Police searched the river for several hours, but could not locate him, State Police added that he got to shore and ran north along the river.

Sgt. David McKearney at the State Police Shelburne Falls barracks initially told Western Mass News they were concerned because of his violent history.

"We don't want anyone to unknowingly come in contact with him because he's obviously looking for a way to come home," McKearney said, "He has an active warrant for Assault With Intent to Murder out of Springfield."

The Deerfield Police Chief told Western Mass News this morning that people should lock their doors and be vigilant. He also said, "If you see anyone matching this description please dial 9-1-1."

The suspect was described as being a "black male, about 5'8", thin build, wearing gray and black clothing." This according to State Police representative, David Procopio.

Police believed the suspect was in cornfields in the area of the Weigh station in Deerfield near Boyton Rd. East.

At 9:30 a.m. the Deerfield Police Chief told us, "He was spotted about 45 minutes to an hour ago running across I-91 into the cornfields in the area of the weigh station in Deerfield and that road connects with Boyton Rd. on the eastside,"

Then at about 12:30 p.m. State Police reported to us that the suspect was "believed to be contained in perimeter area." But he was never found.

A State Police Airwing was brought in to look for the suspect as officers on the ground and K9s searched.

Greenfield, and Northampton Police were called in to assist local police and State Police with the search. We're told police from Northampton were using a drone as well to try and find the suspect.

"Search concluded with negative results. Airwing and K9s cleared area. All units standing down," Procopio reported.

State Police said they are continuing their investigation while the suspect remains on the loose.

"People should always lock their cars and their driveway and if you see anything out of place, or anyone that you feel shouldn't be in the area, please call the Deerfield Police Department or your local police," explained Officer Adam Sokoloski with the Deerfield Police Department.

Sokoloski confirmed that a Code Red was sent out this morning to residents in town alerting them to the situation.

