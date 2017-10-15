Mayor, police chief address recent incidents at Holyoke high school

A number of recent incidents surrounding Holyoke High School has left students, parents, and residents in dismay.

Now, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Police Chief James Neiswanger wants to reassure the public that they are working diligently to keep their community safe.

Holyoke High School first made headlines on October 5 when 26-year-old Laquan Young allegedly tried to abduct a 16-year-old student while she was walking to school.

A few days later, a list of students names were made following an assembly celebrating Latino Heritage Month.

On Friday, Holyoke police arrested 25-year-old Robert Barre who allegedly admitted to painting the letters "AIRA" on the high school.

Mayor Morse and Chief Neiswanger released a statement this weekend regarding these incidents which said in part:

We want to deliver a clear message to students, staff and parents that make up the HPS family: you are safe. The student who wrote the list was immediately identified and will be facing school and legal consequences. The individual accused of the attempted abduction was apprehended by the police and remains in custody. The men and women of the Holyoke Police Department stand ready to respond to unfortunate events like these, and will always work to keep our students and staff safe. Please know that both of our offices are always open to discuss any concerns you or your family may have.

