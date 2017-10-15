Chance for showers tonight. A cooler start to the work week

After a warm and humid weekend a cold front brings the chance for showers to the region tonight into early Monday. Cooler temperatures arrive to start to new work week.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, winds out of the southwest will increase and become gusty. Showers arrive tonight as the front passes and will be followed by a sharp temperature drop through Monday morning. Temperatures by 8am Monday should be back to the upper 40s and highs only reach upper 50s with a gusty northwest breeze.

Some of the chilliest air of the season descends on western Mass Monday night and Tuesday. Our overnight temps look to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 under a clear sky with a heavy frost potential for Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a sunny, cool day with highs again in the upper 50s. High pressure dominates most of next week, so our weather is looking very quiet. Expect cool temps through midweek, then warming back above normal by the end of the week with abundant sunshine.