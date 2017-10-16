A frosty night ahead, followed by a sunny, mild week

We’ve seen a cool Monday in western Mass with our official high temperature for the day occurring at midnight. Temperatures have been falling since this morning and with a gusty northwest wind, the day has felt chilly. Clouds have hung tough today, but they will gradually decrease overnight. Our gusty winds have lightened and will continue on that trend overnight as well. By dawn, most will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with frost-A Frost Advisory is up for central/eastern Hampshire county and all of Hampden county. The growing season has already ended for the rest of western Mass.

High pressure moves into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday, keeping the Northeast cool and dry. We will have much lighter wind and a completely sunny sky most of the day. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold Tuesday night, but we should still approach freezing.

More of a southwesterly flow kicks in mid-week as high pressure moves offshore, which will bring in some warmer air. A ridge continues in the Southeast US through much of the week. Our temperatures get back to around 70 with continued sunshine Wednesday and mid-70s Thursday. Our humidity remains in check with dew points in the 40s. A weak cold front comes through early Friday with only a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

Our weekend will get warmer as a ridge strengthens in the East and a trough deepens in the west and middle-US. Not seeing much for cloud cover, so our days get back to the mid-70s and nights fall to the 40s. By early next week, this trough should head our way with some much-needed rain and cooler temperatures.

