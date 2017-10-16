Fall chill arrives with a frosty night ahead

After a warm and humid weekend a cold front is bringing much cooler and drier air into western Mass. Make sure you have the fall jackets ready to go!

Today will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be breezy and much cooler! A fall feel will certainly be in the air! Some of the chilliest air of the season settles into western Mass. both today and tomorrow. Tonight's temps will dip into the upper 20s to near 30 under a clear sky with the potential for frost. In fact, The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory which goes into effect for late tonight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a sunny, cool day with highs again in the upper 50s. High pressure dominates all week long! Temperatures will warm up by Wednesday afternoon and for the rest of the week readings will stay above normal with highs into the low to mid 70's. (Normal for this time of year is lower 60's) There is no rain in sight so the beautiful weather may last through the weekend and beyond! Get our and enjoy!