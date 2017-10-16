Suspect in Northampton bank robbery arrested - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Suspect in Northampton bank robbery arrested

Image Courtesy: Northampton PD Image Courtesy: Northampton PD
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A 41-year-old homeless man from Holyoke accused of robbing a TD Bank in Northampton was arrested in Springfield on Sunday, according to police.

Northampton police Captain John Cartledge told Western Mass News surveillance footage lead authorities to identify and arrest Sean Moynihan. 

Moynihan allegedly robbed the bank on 175 Main Street just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning

