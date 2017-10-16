18 arrested during Springfield deportation rally

Over a dozen people were arrested in Springfield this morning as they protested the deportation of a Springfield man.

Demonstrators were calling for ICE to allow Lucio Perez who is facing deportation to Guatemala in three days.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News, Perez is a landscaper working throughout Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, has a clean criminal record, and had a temporary work authorization until July.

Perez has children who are U.S. citizens and a wife which he would leave behind if forced out of the United States.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said 18 people were arrested on misdemeanor charges and added that none of them were from Springfield.

Western Mass News was the only one to capture video of the arrests.

Mr. Perez was forced to purchase a ticket to Guatemala for October 19. Immigration officials have placed an electronic monitor on his ankle to track his movements until his flight. His lawyers have filed a pending Motion to Stay and Motion to Reopen.



Those who were arrested are expected to be arraigned in court this afternoon.

