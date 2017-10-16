Protesters hold rally in support of Springfield man facing deportation

Dozens are taking to the streets of Springfield to take part in the 'Jericho Walk' in support of those who are facing deportation.

Activists are currently holding a peaceful rally in front of the Springfield Federal Building on Main Street.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News, protesters have ordered this demonstration to reflect on how deportation impacts families, one in particular is the Perez family.

Lucio Perez is facing deportation back to Guatemala. According to the press release, Perez is a landscaper working throughout Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

Perez has two children and a wife which he would have to leave behind if forced out of the United States.

The Jericho Walk is also looking to reflect on the 50 Massachusetts residents that were detained late September by ICE officials.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and will have more information on-air at noon on ABC40.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.