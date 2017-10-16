Police investigating reported bank robbery in Chicopee

Police are on the search for a suspect after a bank robbery this morning in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers were called to TD Bank on Meadow Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a reported robbery.

The suspect reportedly fled towards the area of the Dugout cafe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police as soon as possible.

