Pride shares lottery winnings with local organizations

Today, nearly 20 local charities won the lottery, so to speak, all thanks to Pride.

One of their gas stations in Chicopee sold that massive Powerball ticket back in August and now, the company is doing their part to give back.

We're happy for our customers and we're happy for the charities that we're going to give our commission to," Bob Bolduc, owner of Pride Stores, said back in August. Back in August, Bolduc promised to share their winnings with local charities. The largest single multimillion dollar ticket was sold at one of his stores in Chicopee. Mavis Wanczyk walked away with $330 million after taxes. "I see these numbers and I pull mine out, and I go 'Hey, I have that number. Wait, I have that. He goes 'Let me see that ticket', He goes 'You just won,'" Wanczyk said in August.

Pride took home $50,000 for selling that winning ticket. They vowed then to give the money to charity and today, they lived up to that promise and gave away all of it to organizations supporting local children.

"We support most kids or a lot of children's organizations now. That's been the mission for my wife and me for a long time, so it was a just a natural to say we know how big the need is so we continued down that avenue," Bolduc added.

Nineteen charities were awarded $1,000 each. Some of those organizations include The Gray House.

"When we saw the announcement that we were one of the recipients, we were really thrilled. It's going to help a lot of kids in our neighborhood who come to our after-school program and get help with homework activities with us keeping them busy and engaged in the community," said Teresa Liberti with The Gray House. SquareOne and Christina's House also received checks. "It's just such a blessing to us and all of this money will be used to further our mission at Christina's House, so we are so excited," said Shannon Mumblo of Christina's House. Kristine Allard of SquareOne added, "We are putting it right where we need it, right into our classrooms. We provide early learning services to 500 children every day in addition to what we do to family support services.

Every school in Springfield also received $1,000.

The complete list of charities, organizations, and schools that received a portion of the company's winnings appears below: Al Ghadeer Islamic Community Center

Bethlehem House

Christina’s House

Disability Resources

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren in Western MA

Holyoke Safe Neighbor Initiative (HSNI)

Homework House

Horizons for Homeless Children

Igualidad

Kids at Kate’s Kitchen

Lighthouse Holyoke

Mary Anne’s Kids

MSPCC Holyoke

New Spirit, Inc

Our House

Square One

Szetela Early Childhood School

The Gray House

Treehouse Foundation

Thomas M. Balliet School

Alice B. Beal School

Edward P. Boland School

Samuel Bowles School

Milton Bradley School

Brightwood Elementary School

Elias Brookings School

Daniel B. Brunton School

William N. DeBerry Schoo

Hiram L. Dorman School

Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School

Margaret C. Ells School

Frank H. Freedman School

German Gerena Community School

Glenwood School

Alfred M. Glickman School

Frederick Harris School

Homer Street School

Indian Orchard Elementary

Rebecca Johnson School

Kensington International School

Liberty School

Lincoln Elementary School

Mary M. Lynch Elementary School

Mary O. Pottenger School

Sumner Avenue School

Arthur T. Talmadge School

Mary M. Walsh School

Warner School

Washington School

White Street School

