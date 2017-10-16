Former youth coach charged with indecent assault

A former youth soccer coach has been charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

According to court documents, the former coach - Donald Blakeborough - told police he couldn't remember the names of all the people he'd given massages to because he has PTSD.

Blakeborough is charged with one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

The court documents report that a 14-year-old Springfield girl told Agawam police that back in September 2016, "Donald Blakeborough picked her up from her house in Springfield and brought her back to his house. Donald took her to a secluded room and asked her to take off her shirt. She was wearing a bra and sat on the couch with him behind her."

The 14-year-old told police Blakeborough touched her genitals during a massage.

In the court documents, Blakeborough is described as a 'trusted family friend' who helped the young girl and her family find housing in Springfield and had been to her sports games.

Blakeborough's mother, according to the report, is the 14-year-old girl's family's landlord.

Blakeborough, when reached by phone Monday, told Western Mass News that he had no comment and called the 14-year-old girl's story false allegations.

However, in his interview with police back in September of 2016, when asked where the 14-year-old girl was during this latest massage, Blakeborough told Agawam police, "they were in his man cave. Donald said that she Facebook messaged him and asked for a massage."

According to the report, Blakeborough is not licensed in massage therapy but he "knows muscles" and only massages people he knows.

The court documents also reveal accusations of sexual harassment. The 14-year-old girl told Agawam Police "Donald always makes comments about her and her sister's butts. Donald would say, your sister has a big butt but not as nice as yours."

The 14-year-old sister told police she'd gotten massages from Blakeborough too, but had not been touched inappropriately.

The former coach is scheduled to appear again in court on December 6.

Blakeborough told tells us he has nothing more to say until after that hearing.

