Police increase patrols after recent incidents around Holyoke High

Multiple incidents surrounding Holyoke High School prompted extra police patrols around the school on Monday while emotions run high.

Three separate incidents in just the last week around Holyoke High made many families scared for their students safety.

That is why a heavier police presence was at the school today.

A man was arrested for spray painting a field behind Holyoke High school and another was arrested for allegedly trying abduct a 16 year old girl.

Incidents like these surrounding the high school have required police intervention. Extra police were around the school Monday

"Have to be able to walk to school. I think the cops will do a really good job of making sure. They put this is their priority and everything should be fine everything should work out," said Tiffany Vega of Holyoke.

Also at the high school, a list surfaced on social media after an assembly offended some kids who walked out.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told Western Mass News the culprits in all three incidents have been caught and there are no active threats against any of the schools.

Vega is a parent of an elementary school student and she said that incidents like the one in the high school assembly are common and it's something she wants the schools to address "I would like to be more confident and sending my child to school where I don't have to worry about her feelings so conscious about herself because she's too young for that," Vega added. However, with the police presence and the knowledge that there are no threats, that makes her feel good about how the school is handling it "I just hope that all our kids stay safe, high school, middle school, elementary, all grades. I hope all children stay safe and I hope that our cops do good at making the city a lot more safe for our children to be able to walk to school and the parents not have to worry," Vega noted.

