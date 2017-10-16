Agawam business owner faces backlash after White House visit

A western Massachusetts business owner said that he was misinformed about the purpose of his trip to the White House last week.

Dave Ratner, the owner of Dave's Soda and Pet City, was there when President Donald Trump signed an executive order on health care Thursday.

Ratner's business has been receiving backlash for the visit and now employees are being threatened.

Ratner said he never would have gone to the White House if he'd known the president's intentions that day and if he'd known the kind of response he'd get from his community.

Now, Ratner is focused on keeping his employees safe.

"Had I known Trump was going to dismantle Obamacare, none of us would have been there," Ratner said.

Ratner was there, right behind President Trump as he signed an executive order last week to develop policies that would increase health care competition and choice.

The move has many people - especially those with pre-existing conditions - angry and worried.

"Two, three times a year, I go to Washington to lobby for health insurance for small businesses for ten years, so finally, here's the opportunity. They're gonna do what I've been trying to get them to do for ten years, I gotta go," Ratner noted.

Ratner told Western Mass News that he was invited by the National Retail Federation and did not know the president's full intentions.

"I was there with 25 other small businesses across the country," Ratner said.

In response to Ratner's White House visit, some people have been giving his stores negative reviews on Facebook and have even been threatening his employees.

"We got a phone call saying I should jump off a building and what would I do if something happened to our building tonight?" Ratner explained.

Rachel Barkyoumb, an employee of Dave's Soda and Pet City, added, "They were just like I'm not shopping at Dave's. i will let my friends and family know. I hope Dave jumps in water."

Barkyoumb told Western Mass News that many of her coworkers have been getting similar calls.

"I didn't know how to respond. I just said I'm sorry," Barkyoumb added.

Ratner said that he has reported these phone calls to the Agawam Police Department, but thinks the worst of it is over.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.