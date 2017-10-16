Family of murder victim pushes for increase in gas station safety

Months after a Springfield man was killed at a Mobil gas station in Springfield, his family is asking the city to change its policies around late night gas stations.

What the city council is considering is called Project Greenlight. It's a system that has shown great success in Detroit by adding lights and cameras to high crime area businesses that are open late night.

Ivery Downie was killed in the early morning hours on May 11 after stopping for gas. He was shot by someone and police have not been able to determine who.

Downie's family believes this could have been not only solved, but prevented if the gas station was better lit and had security cameras.

"Right now, we have way more questions than we have answers," said Tasha Clark, Downie's cousin.

Springfield Police are proposing Project Green Light. It would require gas stations to have HD cameras and lights installed that are live streamed into the police department.

This way, when a 911 call comes in, dispatch can not only describe the suspect, but explain what they did.

This is something the Downie family thinks could have solved their loved ones murder right away.



"So hopefully, something like this would help answer questions sooner rather than later and help apprehend suspects and he could help deter crime from even occuring," Clark explained.

Project Greenlight reduced violent crime by 50 percent in Detroit where it was first introduced.

It also helped increase business by placing signs outside that this business is monitored by cameras - something that was discussed in a city council committee meeting Monday.

This program would focus on businesses open past 11 p.m. and in high crime areas, though the details still haven't been worked out as it's just being discussed at this time.

However, just getting on the city council's agenda was a win for this family.

"We think that's a good step to move the conversation. We are excited that we as a family in solidarity and community members in solidarity with the Downie family hope to be able to achieve something positive for the city and make everybody safe," said Vera Cage with Community Coalition for Justice.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri is working with the city council to create a pilot for the city of Springfield and this could start as early as 2018. ?

