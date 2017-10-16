Town's decision to euthanize dog overturned in court

The life of a South Hadley dog has been spared.

Ziggy the Saint Bernard was accused of biting a pedestrian back in May, as well as chasing post office workers.

That lead to a dangerous dog hearing, during which the selectboard voted to euthanize Ziggy.

Owner April Marion told Western Mass News that her dog didn't bite anyone.

We've learned that earlier this month, her appeal was hear in Eastern Hampshire District Court and a clerk magistrate overturned the town's decision.

