Welcome centers helping Puerto Rican families

It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico, wiping out power, destroying land, and making living conditions next to impossible.

At the Enlace de Familias Center on Main Street in Holyoke, they're taking in families from Puerto Rico in droves, hoping to give them a chance of returning to normalcy while they await an opportunity to return to Puerto Rico.

Enlace de Familias is one of 12 locations set up across the state, with another in western Massachusetts located in Springfield, that are taking in migrants from Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Ricans have been able to get their hands on crucial, life-saving medicine like insulin and gain access to other resources that some of us may take for granted like internet access.

They also provide meals as two full pallets were donated by the Western Mass Food Bank were dropped off not long ago - something Enlace de Familias said is already helping.

According to their executive director, Betty Medina Lichtenstein, Holyoke is taking in more families than any other community in the state per day. In fact, she said that on Tuesday alone, 102 families came through Holyoke.

"Holyoke always steps up. Holyoke has the largest Puerto Rican population per capita in the United States - in the United States, that speaks for itself. We have people coming here from Springfield, from Chicopee, from Westfield. We are known to be a community that we give it our all, we help those in need," Lichtenstein added.

Lichtenstein said that there is one thing every family must do if they are migrating here until they're cleared to return to Puerto Rico and that is call 211, who will then direct you to a welcome center like Enlace de Familias.

