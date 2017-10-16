Family speaks out after fleeing Puerto Rico

As the President defends the government's response to the disaster in Puerto Rico, a family fled those conditions left behind by Hurricane Maria to western Massachusetts.

That family told Western Mass News that it was like a nightmare as they're trying to navigate starting over and mourning what's been left behind.

The images of the damage in Puerto Rico are painful to look at, particularly for those that have left it behind.



"And when I came out and I saw what it looked like, I began to cry because I've never seen Puerto Rico this way," said Teresita Catinchi.



Surrounded by her son Frank, daughter Frances, son-in-law Daniel, and little nine month old McKenzie, Catinchi said that they didn't think the hurricane would hit their town of Caguas close to the eastern coast of the island.



"We just weren't prepared. You think it's not going to happen and there wasn't enough water. The lines to get gas were six to seven eight hours just for them to tell you they've ran out of gas," Catinchi added.



That as Catinchi's sister in western Massachusetts tried getting in touch with her saying:



"I was feeling desperate. We would call and call and could never get in touch with them," said Saddy Catinchi.

And that moment when the two finally connected, "Oh, I cried and everything," said Saddy Catinchi.



It took two days for the family to fly into Bradley International Airport and while they are looking ahead, they said that they're still waiting hear from their brother in Puerto Rico.



Two local welcome centers have been set up, one in Holyoke and another in Springfield, to help families like Teresita's. She said that they've made an appointment at one of those locations for tomorrow.

