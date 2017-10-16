West Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

West Springfield Police are requesting the public's help in locating a 15 year old female that hasn't been seen since October 10.

Marilynn Roy was last seen entering a Honda or Subaru 4 door hatchback in West Springfield.

Anyone with any information her whereabouts is asked to call West Springfield Detective bureau at 413-263-3210.

