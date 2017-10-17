A Frosty start but great stretch of weather underway

It's a chilly, frosty start out there this morning! Make sure you have the thicker fall jacket. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for central/eastern Hampshire county and all of Hampden county until 8am. The growing season has already ended for the rest of western Mass.

Today will feature lots of sunshine with a lighter wind as high pressure moves into the mid-Atlantic today, keeping the entire Northeast cool and dry. With a clear sky and no wind tonight will be another cold one with temperatures dipping to near freezing.

More of a southwesterly flow kicks in tomorrow as high pressure moves off shore, which will bring in warmer air. Readings will reach near 70 with continued sunshine tomorrow and temps will come up into the mid-70s on Thursday. A weak cold front comes through early Friday with only a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. Readings on Friday will still reach near 70

The weekend is looking fantastic! It will be a bit warmer as a ridge strengthens in the East and a trough deepens in the west and middle-US. This means we'll see plenty of sunshine with cool nights and mild to warm afternoons. The next chance for rain will not arrive until Monday night or Tuesday of next week! Get out and enjoy if you can!