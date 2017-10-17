Arraignments to be held for 18 arrested at deportation protest

Eighteen people who were arrested as they protested the deportation of a Springfield man on Monday will be arraigned in court today.

Lucio Perez is facing deportation in three days time to Guatemala.

Organizers said that Perez had temporary work authorization until July and he doesn't have a criminal record.

Dozens formed a human chain by sitting in front of the doors of the federal building on Main Street yesterday.

"My father deserves to stay because he really is here to make us himself happy and have a job," said Tony Perez, Lucio's son.

Organizers said that Perez had to buy a plane ticket to Guatemala for October 19 and he is being tracked by an electronic ankle monitor until that flight.

The 18 people were arrested on misdemeanor trespassing charges.

None of those arrested are from Springfield

