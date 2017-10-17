Deportation protesters appear in court on trespassing charges

On Monday, 18 people were arrested during a protest to delay the deportation of Lucio Perez, who entered the U.S. illegally in 1999 and is the father of three U.S. citizens.

Each minute that passes bring Perez closer to his deportation back to Guatemala, the country that he left behind when he came to the U.S. almost two decades ago.

Today, the 18 people arrested during a peaceful protest to keep Perez in the U.S. appeared in court.

Some pleaded guilty, while others plan to fight the charge of trespassing.

Perez was seen speaking at Monday's event. He is the father of three U.S. children who doesn't have a criminal record, but came to the country illegally in 1999 from Guatemala.

At the event, he thanked those who showed up to protest his upcoming deportation on Thursday.

Western Mass News cameras were the only ones to capture the arrests of 18 people who formed a human chain outside of the local ICE office.

For one of those arrested, this is personal.

"I, myself, am an immigrant. I am now a naturalized citizen. I was undocumented for about 20 years. I know what it's like to live in fear to call the police because they might take your family away from you," said Diana Sierra of Northampton.

Sierra said that Perez was put on ICE's radar back in 2009 during the Obama administration, which required him to check in with the organization multiple times a year.

"Under Trump's administration's policies is that everyone is a priority for deportation, even if they have absolutely no criminal record. That happened under Obama, but right now, there is much more explicit policy. I heard that explicitly when I went to Lucio's ICE check-in in September," Sierra explained.

Three of those arrested pleaded guilty to a civil infraction and paid a $100 fine.

The 15 others, like Peter Blood, plan to plead not guilty and fight the trespassing charges next month.

"We think it's important for people who aren't particularly at risk or in the same danger like people like Lucio to support them and to make sure we are taking the burden off of them," Blood said.

They are expected back in court on November 19.

As for Perez, Sierra said that they will continue to appeal to ICE officials to delay the deportation:

"This is the kind of institution we are dealing with, that has no problem separating families and separating U.S. born children from their fathers," Sierra noted.

