Suspect who allegedly shot and killed Springfield man in Pittsfield, arrested

A Pittsfield man has been arraigned for the murder of James Dominguez III, from Springfield who was shot and killed last year.

James Cromartie, 31, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Central Berkshire District Court on one count of Murder and one count of Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute.

Cromartie allegedly shot and killed 30-year-old Dominguez in Pittsfield on January 23, 2016. This was in the vicinity of 129 Fenn Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Initially, Pittsfield police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found Dominguez laying on the ground and began CPR immediately. But after he was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, Dominguez was pronounced dead.

A murder warrant was issued for his killer, allegedly Cromartie, and Monday night police were able to catch him.

"Cromartie was in possession of cocaine when he was apprehended on the murder warrant last night in Pittsfield," explained the Berkshire District Attorney's Office Tuesday.

The judge on the case, Judge Vrabel, ordered Cromartie be held without bail on the murder charge. His next court date is scheduled for November for a pre-trial hearing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.