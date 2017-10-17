Crews respond to hazmat situation at Quality Inn in Northampton

Hazmat crews have responded to a Northampton hotel.

Members of the Northampton Police and Fire Departments were called to the Quality Inn on Conz Street just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge told Western Mass News that officers were called to the hotel for a medical call.

Cartledge noted that the incident is now being treated as a hazmat situation.

Our crew on-scene could see police tape set-up around the parking lot and investigators and hazmat team members on the second floor.

No other information is immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

