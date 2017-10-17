Trial set for bus driver charged in Plainfield girl's death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - The trial of a 70-year-old school bus driver charged in the death of a 9-year-old Massachusetts girl who became trapped in the bus door is set for next year.

Authorities say the jury trial of Tendzin Parsons, of Hawley, will begin Feb. 26. in Northampton District Court.

Parsons has pleaded not guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Authorities say third-grader Summer Steele was getting off the bus near her Plainfield home in October 2016 when the bus doors closed. She became stuck and was dragged a short distance before the bus ran over her. Her father saw it happen.

State police have said Parsons failed to ensure that everyone was clear of the door before driving away.

Parsons worked for a private bus company contracted by the school district.

