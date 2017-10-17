Officers learning how to treat K-9s with Narcan

Believe it or not, K-9 units are at risk for an opioid overdose too. That's because of their immaculate sense of smell and their commitment to using it during a drug raid.

These dogs are as much a part of the force as any officer and that's why dozens of police departments filled an animal hospital on Tuesday to learn how to treat their K-9s with Narcan when seconds matter most.

Meet Eric Blair. He's been a K-9 officer for the Springfield Police Department for three years now, joined by his half German Shepard, half Belgian Malinois best friend, Mr. Warner. They, along with nearly two dozen other police departments, came to VCA Animal Hospital to learn the proper way to treat their k-9's with Narcan.

"A lot of our dogs, we are starting to see it more and more, and some of the houses we go into, the buildings, there's needles all over the place, the epidemic is terrible," Blair said.

According to the National Institute on drug abuse, there were more than 60,000 drug overdose deaths nationwide in 2016. More than 20,000 of those deaths from synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

K-9 units are also at-risk as they sniff out drugs during their line of duty and can even die from too much exposure and though their line of work is nothing new, doctors tell Western Mass News news that they are at greater risk now as these drugs become stronger.

A quick injection could save a life.

"We wanted to empower the officers to have a way to help the K-9's in the field and feel more confident and comfortable going out," said Dr. Amy Alwood, medical director at VCA Animal Hospital.

The Narcan is injected into the dog's hip or thigh. Narcan can treat an opioid overdose in within minutes, giving the dog immediate support before getting to the clinic.

Several officers got a chance to try with saline solution today.

Mr. Warner actually goes home with Officer Blair. He's a part of the family and has been for four years, making this training session that much more meaningful.

"It's very challenging with the training. It's great just working with a dog. He is one of the best partners you could probably have," Blair explained.

This was the first training session for the VCA. So far, no major exposure cases to K-9's in western Massachusetts and the goal is to keep it that way

