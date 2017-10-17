Oil distributors say now is a good time to fill your tank

Fighting in Iraq and tensions between the United States and Iran are keeping oil prices close to a three-week high.

The conflict means oil prices in western Massachusetts continue to rise.

With so much uncertainly in the biggest oil producing nations, and recent hurricanes slowing down production in the states, local distributors said now is the best time to buy.

In business for more than 40 years, Donovan Oil in East Longmeadow is used to market fluctuations. "I think the pricing is becoming volatile once again," said Lee Donovan with Donovan Oil. Donovan told Western Mass News that recent fighting in Iraq against Kurdish forces, and U.S. tensions with Iran, are affecting oil prices in western Massachusetts. "Now with the other tensions that are going on around the world, that's starting to come back into the market and starting to drive prices once again," Donovan explained.

The price of crude is up again today: 1.2 percent to $57.80 a barrel.

Thanks to recent hurricanes, U.S. crude has climbed 0.8 percent to $51.90.

That means customers in western Massachusetts are now paying about $2.15 a gallon.

"Compared to last year, we are a little bit higher then where it was, about 20 cents higher. I do see the prices going higher from here," Donovan noted. Even so, Donovan said that phones calls are up 50 percent over last week. "Yes, business is picking up, especially with this morning being colder, finally," Donovan noted. The colder weather is reminding customers it's time to place an order and with such uncertainty with the world's largest oil producers, now may be the best time. "It is a good idea to order now while the prices are somewhat lower then where they could go," Donovan said. Donovan added that you may want to also consider having your oil tank cleaned, which can help your tanks ability to burn fuel efficiently and save you even more in the long run. Industry analysts said that many oil suppliers, like Donovan, offer early season discounts if you get your tank filled before the really cold weather sets in.

