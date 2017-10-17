DA: NY man arrested at Springfield Sheraton after woman called out for help

A man from New York is being held without bail after getting arrested at the Sheraton in Springfield early Monday morning.

Peter Fetherston, 52, of Garden City, New York, pleaded not guilty Monday in Springfield District Court to 2 charges including Assault and Battery and Witness Intimidation.

This according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

James Leydon confirmed with Western Mass News that Springfield police were called to the Sheraton Monarch Place Hotel on Boland Way at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

It was for a "disturbance."

According to the police report, Leydon confirms, "A security guard, responding to complaints about noise coming from room 1226, knocked on the door and heard a woman calling for help."

Fetherston was taken into custody in connection by Springfield police and on Monday in court he was ordered held without bail. A dangerousness hearing has been set.

Further details regarding this incident have not been released to us because of "domestic violence laws," Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department reports.

That dangerousness hearing for Fetherston is scheduled to take place on October 24th.

