West Springfield residents concerned over proposed dog park

A proposed dog park in West Springfield has residents in one neighborhood upset.

They can't understand why the mayor wants to locate the dog park so close to their homes.

The idea of a dog park abutting their property has unleashed a barrage of criticism from those neighbors.

They are banding togethe to protest the mayor's choice of a new dog park in town.

"It's extremely concerning, especially considering the proximity of our homes to the dog site," said Jay Pisano.

Pisano lives on Alderbrook Lane, close to the proposed dog park site.

The site is located in Mittenague Park, behind the community gardens, but on the other side of the dog park location are homes.

"The dog park is supposed to be 50 feet from my front door. I'm concerned about the barking, from dusk to dawn, the odor, and my property value going down," said Carol Delevo.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News that the town looked at other possible locations, but he feels Mittenague is the best site for the proposed dog park.

"[So you feel this is the best possible site for the town?] Yes, yes," Reichelt said.

The mayor said that he's tried to address neighborhood concerns.

"We're building an earthen berm for the noise. There's a significant almost a 20 foot elevation change and doing acoustical plantings around the sides as well as fencing," Reichelt explained.

However, neighbors told Western Mass News that they feel left out of the decision making process

"We are dog owners, we love dogs, we love the idea of a dog park. We just think there are other sites that are more appropriate," Pisano added.

Neighbors also told Western Mass News they are concerned about another entrance to ther dog park that would come in off Alderbrook Lane.

There will be a public hearing on Thursday at 7 p.m. at West Springfield Town Hall.

Mayor Reichelt is urging residents who have an opinion to speak out.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.