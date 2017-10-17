Man meets former fire captain who saved his life 46 years ago

It was a reunion 46 years in the making on Tuesday, made possible by the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

Ed Snyder was rescued after falling through ice playing pond hockey and nearly died.

Today, he met the man who saved his life.

It was 46 years ago at Van Horn Park in Springfield that Snyder nearly died after falling in.

On Tuesday, he met the former fire captain who saved his life.

Snyder fell through the ice playing pond hockey and was in the water for almost 30 minutes.

After the fire department was called, Hector Page, who is now 96, rescued Snyder and brought him to safety.

Snyder told Western Mass News that he reconnected with Page after an event this weekend, but they officially met again today.

Snyder was just 15 when he was rescued.

"By the time they got down and got a rope out to me, it was the rope that I couldn't really get a grip on, plus it was just pulling on me up on the ice, so it wasn't working and Hector told me they had just practiced," Snyder explained.

Page added, "Today is one of the most memorable days of my life...this happened 46 years ago."

Snyder said that he does remember most of that day and he gave Page a picture of the newspaper headlines from that day.

Page said that the fire department just practiced ice rescues right before Snyder fell in.

Snyder said that he could not be more thankful for Page and the entire department for saving his life.

