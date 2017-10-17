'The Bike Guy' gives safety bags for the homeless

A man dedicated to surprising western Massachusetts residents with good deeds has done it again.

Bob Charland - better known as "The Bike Guy" - fixes up bicycles and donates them to children.

On Tuesday, Charland focused his charitable works on helping the homeless.

"It was just a simple idea and I thought it could really help the community," Charland noted.

The numbing bite of winter is starting to come into the forecast as the temperatures start to dip below the freezing mark.

"My troopers on-patrol, often times, they'll encounter the homeless, whether it's pushing a carriage filled with worldly possessions through the city early in the morning on a very cold night or under a highway underpass," said Mass. State Police Lt. William Loiselle.

Safety concerns for our homeless population are coming back into focus, but a new charitable gift is hoping to curb those fears.

"They contain basic safety products. They contain hat, gloves, socks, emergency blanket," Charland explained.

Blue and pink bags are stocked with essentials to help homeless brave the cold.

Police and first responders are among those who see that struggle firsthand and now, some trooper will be able to supply these bags to those in need.

"If they see someone that needs it, they're just going to pull over and hand it to them. At the end of their shift, they'll report it. I'll replenish it the next day," Charland said.

It's all made possible by Charland, who started a heartwarming charity called 'Pedal Thru Youth.' He takes old bikes, gives them a tune-up and a shiny new finish, then gives them to kids who don't have one.

Charland has a terminal brain condition, but that doesn't stop him from spreading good and his new focus is on helping adults in the community he loves.

"They are going to have them in every cruiser throughout western Massachusetts," Charland added.

Also, it's only the beginning.

"My ultimate goal is to go nationwide with it. I'm hoping that this is something that could spread," Charland said.

So far, Charland and one of his partners in the charity have funded the project out of their own pocket.

