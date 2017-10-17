Missing 11-year-old boy in Springfield found

Springfield police say the missing 11-year-old boy, Cameron Boulay has been found safe.

On Tuesday, Western Mass News learned from police that Cameron went missing after leaving Forest Park Middle School Tuesday around 2:50 p.m.

Officials say that the boy's parents contacted police around 5 p.m. after reaching out to friends, family and the school.

Cameron had been last seen traveling in the area of Sumner Ave and Oakland Street and it was believed, police say, that he was headed to Forest Park.

According to surveillance video Cameron had a blue backpack, and was wearing a dark polo shirt and khaki pants. In a surveillance photo released by investigators, Cameron is reportedly seen near the 'X' around 3:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Springfield Police and K9 units searched Forest Park Tuesday evening, but did not find Cameron. So they cleared the area.

Police never issued an Amber Alert because there was no evidence of an abduction. They say an Amber Alert cannot be issued just on a missing child alone.

Authorities searched for the missing boy for hours in the hopes of picking up his trail.

Azell Cavaan, Spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools told Western Mass News they worked closely with authorities and their staff in accommodating those students that know Cameron.

The school’s principal tells us he was outside all night Tuesday searching for him with Cameron’s step mom and father.

“He’s a respectful young man. He’s a good kid. We’re going to do everything in our power to get him home to his family safe," said Forest Park Middle School Prinicpal Tom Mazza.

