Missing 11-year-old boy in Springfield found safe

A missing 11-year old Springfield boy has been found safe and sound.

Cameron Boulay had been missing since he left Forest Park Middle School around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say that the boy's parents contacted police around 5 p.m. after reaching out to friends, family and the school.

A police search was conducted all night.

There was a big sigh of relief this morning from family members and the Forest Park Middle School community after Boulay was found safe after spending the night lost in Forest Park.

Boulay was located around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Two good Samaritans found the missing boy.

Police never issued an Amber Alert because there was no evidence of an abduction. They say an Amber Alert cannot be issued just on a missing child alone.

Both parents have 11 year old children of their own and decided to take it upon themselves to search the park this morning.

Both were on bicycles and scoured the park for about an hour before seeing Boulay near the ball field in Forest Park.

Springfield Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick visited the school this morning and talked to Western Mass News about locating Boulay safely. "Thank God he was found this morning by two of our parents in Forest Park. The police were looking all last night," Warwick said.

The boy was reunited with his parents and taken to an area hospital where he was checked out by doctors.

We also spoke with school principal Tom Mazza, who said students and staff were thrilled that Boulay is okay.

Mazza said that he wants to get everyone together Friday at the school, including the two parents who found the boy to thank them.

