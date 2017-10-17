Missing Springfield boy found safe in Forest Park

Police were able to track Cameron Boulay's walk home from school and it proved important in the search for him.

A 11-year old missing Springfield boy has been found safe and sound after spending a long, cold night in Forest Park. Cameron Boulay never returned home from school yesterday and a frantic all-night search failed to find any trace of the boy. However, this morning, the story had a happy ending when Cameron was found unharmed.

A missing 11-year old Springfield boy was found safe and sound today.

Cameron Boulay was found this morning after spending the night in Forest Park.

The boy never returned home after school on Tuesday and his parents were worried sick.

There was a big sigh of relief Wednesday morning from family members and the Forest Park Middle School community.

Amazingly, Cameron was found by two parents who have 11-year olds of their own and who came together today for the first time.

There were hugs and tears of joy as Cameron Boulay, 11, was reunited with his family after spending the night in Forest Park.

The joyful reunion was captured by our media partner, MassLive.com.

Cameron was cold and hungry. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.