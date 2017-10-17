Missing Springfield boy found safe in Forest Park - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Missing Springfield boy found safe in Forest Park

(Photo provided by Springfield Police) (Photo provided by Springfield Police)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A missing 11-year old Springfield boy was found safe and sound today.

Cameron Boulay was found this morning after spending the night in Forest Park.  

The boy never returned home after school on Tuesday and his parents were worried sick.

There was a big sigh of relief Wednesday morning from family members and the Forest Park Middle School community.

Amazingly, Cameron was found by two parents who have 11-year olds of their own and who came together today for the first time.

There were hugs and tears of joy as Cameron Boulay, 11, was reunited with his family after spending the night in Forest Park.

The joyful reunion was captured by our media partner, MassLive.com.

Cameron was cold and hungry.  He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The boy's stepmother posted a happy picture on her Facebook page with a smiling Cameron from the hospital.

Amy Boulay said on that post, "Here he is safe and sound.  He is good, cold and hungry."  She thanked all who searched for the boy saying "we could never repay you for what you have done. I want to thank the community and the outpouring of support without all of you this wouldn't have been made possible."

There was also a big thank you to the two parents who found Cameron.

Western Mass News spoke with both women, Gina Santiago and Michelle Crean, who found the missing boy about 9 a.m. Wednesday near the baseball stadium in Forest Park.

"We were going to go down a path and he was just coming out, so he found his way out not harmed...got lost," Santiago explained.

Crean added, "He appeared fine.  I called his name to make sure it was him, he turned said 'Yes.'  I explained what we were doing.  He told us he was hungry, but appeared okay."

As of late this afternoon, Cameron was still being checked out at the hospital after spending a long, cold night in Forest Park.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

