Search continues for missing 11-year-old boy in Springfield

Springfield Police are conducting a search for a missing 11-year-old this morning.

Police tell Western Mass News that Cameron Boulay has been missing since he left Forest Park Middle School Tuesday around 2:50 p.m.

Officials say that the boy's parents contacted the Police around 5 p.m., after reaching out to friends, family and the school.

Cameron was last seen traveling in the area of Sumner Ave and Oakland Street and is believed to have headed into Forest Park.

Springfield Police and K9 units searched Forest Park Tuesday evening, but say the area has since been cleared.

According to surveillance video he was last seen wearing a blue backpack, a dark polo shirt and khaki pants. In a surveillance photo released by investigators, Cameron is reportedly seen near the 'X' around 3:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are currently searching the Springfield area.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6302.

