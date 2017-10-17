Springfield Police search for missing 11-year-old in Forest Park

Springfield Police are conducting a search for a missing 11 year old tonight.
The child was left after school and did not arrive home. Believed to have headed into Forest Park.
K9 units are also assisting.
Western Mass News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
