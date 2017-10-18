A chilly start this morning but a sunny, mild afternoon on the way

After a chilly start this morning another afternoon of above normal temperatures is on the way with plenty of sunshine. It looks like our stretch of sunny and dry weather continues into the weekend.

Our winds have already shifted to the south, which will start to gradually warm things up. Today will be another sunny day with high pressure in control. With that southerly flow, temperatures will get much milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Our mild trend continues, even at night with lows still chilly, but mostly in the lower 40s through the end of the week. Our days get warmer as well and Thursday we should hit middle 70s with again, a sunny sky.

A dry cold front will pass through early Friday morning with some scattered clouds and more of a breeze, but nothing substantial. We get a shot of slightly cooler, drier air so expect high temps to get back to the upper 60s-still above normal for this time of year. High pressure returns for Friday through the weekend, keeping dry, sunny weather going.

A ridge strengthens in the East this weekend, allowing warmer temps with highs ranging in the 70s both days. We do start to see more clouds drift in over the weekend, but conditions still look nice. Dew points will also climb Sunday and Monday back to near 60, so it will feel a bit more summer-like. We turn breezy Monday and Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front that will finally bring a good rain chance by Tuesday evening into Wednesday. This rain will be followed by much cooler air for the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.