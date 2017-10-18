Elevated fire risk Thursday with a gusty breeze expected

We saw a warmer day today with high temps returning to the lower and middle 70s throughout western Mass! Tonight won’t be quite as chilly as last night, but we still drop into the upper 30s and low 40s under a clear sky and with a light breeze.

Thursday will feature another big temperature swing, going from low 40s in the morning to mid-70s in the afternoon! We keep our sunny sky with a few fair weather clouds here and there and get breezy. Winds out of the southwest may gust to 20-25 mph throughout the afternoon.

The gusty breeze along with dry air, lack of recent rain, and warm temperatures will give us an elevated risk for brush fires to develop quickly and spread.

A cold front will come through our area Thursday night with a few clouds, then come cooler, drier air settles in for Friday. A ridge of high pressure builds this weekend, bringing back temperatures in the 70s. Surface high pressure will head offshore Sunday, bringing in more of a southerly wind flow-which will bring in more clouds and rising dew points. Monday is also looking a touch humid, dry and warm.

A notable pattern shift is on the way next week! A trough in the Midwest will move eastward, bringing a cold front into our area by Tuesday with some much-needed rain and a gusty breeze. If enough Gulf moisture can head up the coast along this front, we could see over an inch of rain. We stay unsettled Wednesday and turn cooler for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.