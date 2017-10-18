Crews battle apartment building fire in Chicopee

Several fire departments were called to put out a fire at Chicopee apartment building this morning.

Fire crews arrived around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to heavy flames on the upper floors, and after more than an hour of work, they were able to contain it.

It was quite a scare for nearly a dozen families this morning as they woke up to heavy smoke, heat, and fire alarms.

The building contains a total of eight apartments and houses approximately thirty people.

The 911 calls seemed to never stop coming as all hands were on-deck on Front Street this morning.

The fire spread from 38 all the way to 52 Front Street.

Hot spots cracked glass and sent flames and dark smoke out the windows, igniting portions of the roof once again.

The fire could be scene from miles away. It became such a problem that state police were called to prevent people from stopping and looking at the smoke along I-391 north. A trooper stopped between exit 2 and 3 for safety reasons.

Thankfully, according to the fire department, everyone made it out okay and the Red Cross has been brought in to assist.

One mother told Western Mass News that there was no time to think. She just grabbed her four month old baby son, her boyfriend, and got out while she could.

"Panic, scared. I was scared mainly. I started crying. Everything’s ruined inside. You love them and you have to make sure they are safe at all times," said Selena Charbonneau.

Sadly, Charbonneau's cat did not make it out.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the Front Street and Depot Street area until the scene is clear.

The cause of the fire still under investigation.

